use Google Sheets native visualizations
It's great to finally have some option to get the data from app stores in Google Sheets in a semi-automatic way without the necessity to log in to the interfaces and copy data manually. Thanks a lot for that!
Your product seems great! I need a tool that allows me to extract metrics from Google Play and the iTunes store. I want to use this as soon as possible.
AppStoreMetrix is a Google Sheets Add-On that is collecting data from app stores and imports it automatically into your spreadsheet. Connect your accounts from Google Play or iTunes Connect (more stores planned) and try out the flexibility and simplicity AppStoreMetrix gives you by using convenient filter functions and schedule options.
The tool for app analytics offers you a simple way to download your app statistics for in-app purchases, app installs and other data for further analysis, even for a single app in your account. Get your app download statistics on a daily, weekly or monthly basis and start analyzing your app store data straight away - without manually downloading and transforming the raw data into a suitable format.
Use various report types such as installs, earnings and crashes for specific app reporting and structure your data in the first place for further usage and sharing. After your app store data has been imported you will immediately be able to use a default dashboard function to display app statistics visualizations on a separate sheet that is ready to share with others. Additionally you are free to use the standard visualization functions of Google Sheets.
