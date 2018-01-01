AppStoreMetrix is a Google Sheets Add-On that is collecting data from app stores and imports it automatically into your spreadsheet﻿. Connect your accounts from Google Play or iTunes Connect (more stores planned) and try out the flexibility and simplicity AppStoreMetrix gives you by using convenient filter functions and schedule options.

The tool for app analytics offers you a simple way to download your app statistics for in-app purchases, app installs and other data for further analysis, even for a single app in your account. Get your app download statistics on a daily, weekly or monthly basis and start analyzing your app store data straight away - without manually downloading and transforming the raw data into a suitable format.